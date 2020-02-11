Gargi College ‘molestation’: Delhi Police count on 32 CCTVs to track down suspects

Students of DU’s Gargi College protested against the incident, Monday. Students of DU’s Gargi College protested against the incident, Monday.

Hours after registering an FIR in connection with the molestation of students during a cultural festival at DU’s Gargi College on February 6, Delhi Police have recovered footage from 32 CCTVs. Footage shows some men entering campus along with some girls after showing passes, while some others entered illegally in the presence of college staff but were not stopped.

Footage also shows that around 4.30 pm, some people climbed atop the caterer’s car parked outside the main gate and jumped into the college. “Police have sought a response from the administration as to why their staff allowed men not carrying invitation cards or passes to enter the college,” said an officer.

Sources told The Indian Express that during inquiry, police found that the college did not intimate them of singer Jubin Nautiyal’s performance on campus nor did they request for security arrangements. “On scanning footage, it came to light that the administration deployed private security personnel during the event. Teaching and non-teaching staff were also at the gate,” said police sources.

While CCTVs were installed at the gate and the entryway to the festival, police said they have not found footage to corroborate the allegations of students.

Police said after a huge crowd was spotted entering campus around 3.30 pm, the beat constable of the area informed SHO (Hauz Khas) Manish Joshi and asked him to deploy some staff.

“One company of paramilitary force along with women staff were sent. In total, 38 police personnel, including paramilitary force, were at the spot when the alleged incident took place on the third day of Reverie, the annual festival at the women’s college,” said a senior officer.

“Footage shows the gate was locked at 5.30 pm. Despite deployment of police personnel, no PCR call or complaint was made by any student,” added the officer.

