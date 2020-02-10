Gargi college ‘molestation’: Students hold protest; DCW issues notice to police, campus authorities over inaction

DCW chief Swati Maliwal at Gargi college DCW chief Swati Maliwal at Gargi college

Days after dozens of men allegedly broke into Delhi University’s Gargi campus and molested women, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Monday issued notice to college authorities and police over inaction. DCW chief Swati Maliwal and a delegation of workers of the National Commission for Women also visited the campus where over 100 students held a protest outside the gate of the college.

“We are investigating the matter and issuing notices to Delhi Police and college administration. Action should be taken against those who did this and those who protected them,” Maliwal was quoted as saying by ANI.

The alleged incident took place on the third day of Reverie, the annual festival at the women’s college. A social media post by a student also alleged some students were molested by the intruders.

The Delhi Police said it has launched a probe into the incident and is scanning CCTV footage. College authorities said no complaint has been registered.

Sundaram Thakur, president of the students’ union, said the incident took place between 4 and 5 pm on February 6. She said entry to the event for men was restricted. “A huge crowd gathered at the gate that evening. They began pushing in such a way the gate broke… Over 200 outsiders broke into the college without passes. A lot of students are saying different things about what happened; it took some time to bring the situation under control,” she said.

Few students also claimed that Rapid Action Force and Delhi Police personnel were deployed close to the gate from where the men allegedly entered. “There was a complete lapse of security. The students were groped, molested and even assaulted by the men who all appeared to be in their mid-30s,” one of the students said was quoted as saying by PTI

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd