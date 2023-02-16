Garden Tourism Festival in Delhi from tomorrow; to feature flower show, cultural events, competitions

Maple leaf from Canada, Iris from France, cornflower from Germany, tulip from Turkey, Chamomile from Russia, Lily from Italy and several other flowers are going to be the centre of attraction in the 35th Garden Tourism Festival at Garden of Five Senses, Saket, hosted by Delhi Tourism department from Friday to Sunday (February 17-19).

About 300 varieties of plants and flowers from abroad, like roses, hibiscus, protea, Arabia coffee from the US, UK, South Africa and native lotus, will be on display at the garden located in Said-Ul-Ajaib Village, near Saket Metro station. Officials said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia would inaugurate the festival, for which the theme this year is “Garden of Unity”, in reference to India assuming the G20 presidency.

The exhibition will witness a display of terrariums, floral animals, potted plants, foliage, medicinal & herbal plants, hanging baskets, dahlia, roses, cacti, bonsai, bougainvillaea, cut flowers, nursery stalls etc.

Cultural events will feature amateur musicians, music bands and other artists, magic shows, and painting competitions for children. In all, competitions would be organised in 32 categories.

The garden on Mehrauli-Badarpur (MB) road is spread over 20 acres of lush green with rocks. “The park will provide space for public leisure and the sprawling gardens filled with innumerable flowers will make for an unforgettable sight. This annual festival presents floral displays, theme gardens, horticultural demonstrations and other activities. All the exhibits during GTF are evaluated by judges having dominion knowledge of the respective horticulture area,” said the tourism department.

Officials said the festival is also a great platform for garden lovers to meet, interact and showcase their fruit of labour. This year some of the major participants are the horticulture departments of New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Delhi Jal Board (DJB), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Northern Railway, Archaeological Survey of India, Central Public Works Department, Hero Moto Corp, among others.

All the exhibits during the festival would be evaluated by judges with domain knowledge. There would be separate sections to sell the plants, horticulture equipment, pesticides, fertilisers and other general items etc. This will provide an added advantage for the visitors to buy gardening equipment and saplings under one roof, said officials.

Officials said Delhi Tourism would provide a free Shuttle Service from Saket Metro Station (T-Point) to the venue and back.