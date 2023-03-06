‘Garbh sanskar’ vital to raise patriotic children who respect women: RSS women’s wing leader

Practising ‘garbh sanskar’ is important to raise children who will be patriotic and respectful towards women, said Madhuri Marathe, national organising secretary of Samvardhinee Nyas, a wing of Rashtra Sevika Samiti, the women’s section of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at a workshop on garbh sanskar (pregnancy culture) at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Sunday. The workshop was attended by doctors and ayurveda practitioners from across the country, including AIIMS Delhi.

“By practising garbh sanskar for 1,000 days, or nine months of pregnancy and two years after childbirth, we can improve the coming generations who will be patriotic and respect women. This was inspired by Jija Mata (the mother of Maratha ruler Shivaji) who practised garbh sanskar, and the result was visible in the form of Veer Shivaji,” Marathe said.

Garbh sanskar, which finds mention in the Rig Veda, highlights the importance of staying happy during pregnancy, besides having positive thoughts, reading good books, eating fresh satvik food cooked with good intention, regular yoga and talking to the child developing inside the mother’s womb.

The workshop pointed out that gynaecologists should reach out to pregnant women and teach them to adopt practices which ensure that the child learns about Indian culture even before his/her birth.

JNU Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, who was listed as the chief guest, did not attend the event due to ill health.

Dr Rama Jaya Sunder, Head of the Department of Nuclear Magnetic Resonance and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (NMR and MRI) at AIIMS Delhi, who was the guest of honour, said ayurveda and yoga were two sides of the same coin and cannot be separated from each other. She said a combination of modern medicine, yoga and ayurveda is required for the overall health of an individual. Sunder added that garbha sanskar is needed to build a strong, powerful and competent nation.

Towards the end of the workshop, the participants also took a pledge to promote garbh sanskar in at least 1,000 pregnant mothers every year.