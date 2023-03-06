scorecardresearch
Monday, Mar 06, 2023
Advertisement

‘Garbh sanskar’ vital to raise patriotic children who respect women: RSS women’s wing leader

The workshop pointed out that gynaecologists should reach out to pregnant women and teach them to adopt practices which ensure that the child learns about Indian culture even before his/her birth.

Practising ‘garbh sanskar’ is important to raise children who will be patriotic and respectful towards women, said Madhuri Marathe.
Listen to this article
‘Garbh sanskar’ vital to raise patriotic children who respect women: RSS women’s wing leader
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Practising ‘garbh sanskar’ is important to raise children who will be patriotic and respectful towards women, said Madhuri Marathe, national organising secretary of Samvardhinee Nyas, a wing of Rashtra Sevika Samiti, the women’s section of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at a workshop on garbh sanskar (pregnancy culture) at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Sunday. The workshop was attended by doctors and ayurveda practitioners from across the country, including AIIMS Delhi.

“By practising garbh sanskar for 1,000 days, or nine months of pregnancy and two years after childbirth, we can improve the coming generations who will be patriotic and respect women. This was inspired by Jija Mata (the mother of Maratha ruler Shivaji) who practised garbh sanskar, and the result was visible in the form of Veer Shivaji,” Marathe said.

Garbh sanskar, which finds mention in the Rig Veda, highlights the importance of staying happy during pregnancy, besides having positive thoughts, reading good books, eating fresh satvik food cooked with good intention, regular yoga and talking to the child developing inside the mother’s womb.

The workshop pointed out that gynaecologists should reach out to pregnant women and teach them to adopt practices which ensure that the child learns about Indian culture even before his/her birth.

JNU Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, who was listed as the chief guest, did not attend the event due to ill health.

Dr Rama Jaya Sunder, Head of the Department of Nuclear Magnetic Resonance and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (NMR and MRI) at AIIMS Delhi, who was the guest of honour, said ayurveda and yoga were two sides of the same coin and cannot be separated from each other. She said a combination of modern medicine, yoga and ayurveda is required for the overall health of an individual. Sunder added that garbha sanskar is needed to build a strong, powerful and competent nation.

Also Read
delhi Deer Park, Hauz Khas, Hauz Khas Village, Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary, Asola Bhatti, Delhi news, New Delhi, Indian Express, current affairs
Too many deer at Delhi's Deer Park, some may be moved to leopard territory
Nisha Singh, former Gurgaon councillor sentenced to 7 years in jail, left...
American Airline urination incident
20-year-old student ‘urinates’ on co-passenger on New York-Delhi flight; ...
Bureaucratic reshuffle in Delhi, 17 IAS officers get new postings

Towards the end of the workshop, the participants also took a pledge to promote garbh sanskar in at least 1,000 pregnant mothers every year.

First published on: 06-03-2023 at 13:20 IST
Next Story

Adele signs fan’s wedding dress at concert, watch the beautiful moment here

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close