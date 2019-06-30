Gangster’s wife, help held for Congress spokesperson murder

Two days after the Congress’s Haryana spokesperson Vikas Chaudhary was shot dead outside a gym in Faridabad, two people — including the wife of gangster Kaushal — have been arrested for the crime, said police, adding that Kaushal and two other accused are absconding.

According to police, Kaushal’s wife Roshni and one Naresh alias Chand, who had been working as Roshni’s domestic help for several years, have been arrested from Gurgaon. While Roshni lives in Gurgaon’s Naharpur, Naresh lives in Damdama, said police.

“Initial investigation has revealed that Roshni allegedly plotted the murder of Vikas Chaudhary, allegedly on the directions of her husband, Kaushal. She later roped in Naresh. The duo provided weapons to two other accused, Vikas and Sachin, who carried out the crime,” said ACP (Crime) Anil Kumar.

“Prima facie it seems Kaushal was upset with Chaudhary over a money matter,” ACP Kumar said. “On the basis of information provided by Naresh, the SX4 car used in the crime has been seized. The arrested accused will be produced in court today and taken into police remand for further questioning.”

In a tweet Saturday afternoon, Haryana ADGP (Law and Order) said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to arrest Kaushal and the two other accused.

“DGP Haryana has constituted an SIT today, headed by CP Faridabad…,” stated the tweet.

The order of the DGP to this effect states: “The SIT shall take over the case file immediately for further investigation and make energetic efforts for arrest of the remaining accused. It should be ensured that the investigation of the case is conducted on day-to-day basis and weekly progress reports shall be sent to this office regularly.”

The incident took place on Thursday morning outside Equilibrium Gym in Faridabad’s Sector 9. CCTV footage of the incident showed Chaudhary parking his Fortuner car outside the establishment, as two men get off a white SX4 and open fire at him 8-10 times before fleeing the spot.

Chaudhary was rushed to Sarvodaya Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. According to police, Chaudhary had 13 cases registered against him.

According to police, Kaushal’s gang is involved in several cases of murder, attempt to murder and extortion.