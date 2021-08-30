Gangster’s death in Tihar: Probe finds slap was trigger

The police probe into the death of gangster Ankit Gujjar (29) at Tihar Jail earlier this month found that a slap was the trigger for an alleged assault on him by security personnel, The Indian Express has learnt. Sources in West district police said they recorded statements of 12 jail inmates and 10 jail officials, which revealed that Gujjar had allegedly slapped the prison deputy

superintendent (DS), after which jail security personnel allegedly beat him up before shifting him to another cell.

Sources said two other inmates who were injured, Gurjeet Singh and Gurmeet Singh, were lodged in ward 5A, cell number 26, along with Gujjar.

“In their statements, the two brothers told police that a mobile phone and a charger were recovered from Gujjar’s possession during a surprise search by jail staff in their ward. The DS came and allegedly slapped Gujjar, who slapped him back. They alleged that the DS called more security personnel and told them that three of them (Gujjar and the two other inmates) had attacked staff… and ordered the personnel to charge…,” said a police source.

The brothers said in their statements that after the alleged assault, they were shifted to another cell where Gujjar was found dead the next morning. “Police also recorded statements of jail officials, who corroborated this,” said the source.



The deputy superintendent and five of his subordinates were suspended after the incident. Urvija Goel, DCP (West), had said, “We have already booked six persons in the case and are investigating the matter.”

Gujjar was an accused in the murder of BJP leader Vijay Pandit outside his Dadri home in 2014. He was arrested in 2015. Police had received Gujjar’s autopsy report from the medical board of three doctors, which stated, “There are multiple injuries… the cause of death due to haemorrhage consequent upon only cumulative effect of multiple blunt force injuries sustained to the body.”

Gujjar’s father Vikram Singh had alleged that his son was killed by jail officials as he refused to give them “protection money”. Vikram had also shared a purported video of an inmate who was lodged in the same cell as his son, wherein he claims that Gujjar was slapped by the deputy superintendent, and he slapped him back, following which “30-35 security personnel opened lathicharge and assaulted him for around 30 minutes”.

Meanwhile, security personnel from Tihar and Delhi Police have been deployed outside the house of the DS and other jail officials after police uncovered an alleged plot by some criminals to take revenge for Gujjar’s death.

DCP (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said: “Satender alias Satte was arrested for allegedly planning to harm a jail official to avenge the death of Ankit. Satender had asked his associate to procure an AK-47 to eliminate the deputy superintendent of Tihar Jail; the audio of the same had gone viral. He is involved in over 20 criminal cases but was out on interim bail in a murder case of a rival gang member.”