Gangster’s aide arrested after shootout in South Delhi

A 37-year-old member of jailed gangster Rohit Chaudhary’s gang has been arrested after a brief exchange of fire in South Delhi’s Pushp Vihar, said police.

Police said the accused, identified as Sunil Raj, had been arrested earlier in connection with more than 10 cases of heinous crimes including murder and attempt to murder. “We received information that Sunil would be coming on a two-wheeler to Asian market, adjoining the CRPF camp boundary, to meet one of his associates on Saturday evening. A team was formed and they laid a trap,” a senior police officer said.

“Sunil was spotted and he was asked to surrender, but he did not stop and fired two rounds at police personnel. Police also fired in self-defence, and Sunil sustained an injury to his left leg. He was taken to Safdarjung Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment,” the officer said, adding that a total of three rounds were fired from both sides.

“In a case of road rage at Ambedkar Nagar in 2012, Sunil had allegedly assaulted three judges sitting in a car. He was convicted in that case,” the officer said.

Police said he got bail on medical grounds on September 21 last year, but he did not return and was absconding.

Police said Sunil was allegedly working for the Rohit Chaudhary-Ravi Gangwal gang in South Delhi and committed extortion by collecting money from satta operators, builders, realtors, and property dealers.