Gangster who planned Gurgaon multi-cr heist located in Dubai: Cops

The Haryana special task force (STF) Thursday said gangster Vikas Lagarpuria, the alleged mastermind of a multi-crore heist in Gurgaon, is hiding in Dubai and efforts were on to nab him in coordination with central agencies.

The STF said a lookout notice was issued against the gangster three months ago.

“We received inputs that he had travelled abroad on a fake passport. A case was also registered against him for getting a fake passport made,” said Satheesh Balan, IG, STF Haryana.

Police said Lagarpuria, a native of Badli village in Jhajjar, Haryana, has more than 30 criminal cases against him, including murder, attempt to murder, robbery, extortion, and kidnapping. He was also booked under MCOCA earlier.

Last week, two aides of Lagarpuria, Chetan Maan alias Boxer and Dheerpal alias Dhillu alias Kana, were arrested by the Delhi Police.

Maan, a former national-level boxer, was among the accused who had allegedly executed the theft.

The multi-crore heist pertains to a theft case reported on August 21, 2021.

Police probe so far has found that on the intervening night of August 4, 2021, at least Rs 30 crore was stolen from the office/flat of Alpha G Corp Management Services Pvt. Ltd at Sector 84, Gurgaon. At least 15 persons, including henchmen of the gangster and a Delhi Police ASI, have been arrested in the case, with police recovering Rs 5.78 crore including foreign currency and gold.

In an initial FIR registered at Kherki Daula police station, complainant Santosh Singh, an employee of Alpha G Corp Management Services Private Ltd. maintaining project Gurgaon One, Sector 84, reported the theft, but did not mention the amount stolen. In a supplementary statement on August 26, 2021, the complainant stated that Rs 50 lakh was stolen.

Police probe also found that Lagarpuria, in connivance with another main accused, Dr Suchender Jain Nawal, had allegedly planned the heist.

In the case, the prosecution has contended that as per disclosure statements of the accused, Dr Nawal had allegedly provided information to Lagarpuria about the storage of unaccounted money in the flats and had assured the gangster to get the matter covered up.