Gangster who had been hiding in Thailand held on landing at IGI airport

The Delhi Police Tuesday arrested wanted gangster Virender Partap alias Kala Rana, allegedly a key member of the Lawrence Bishnoi and Kala Jathedi syndicate, who was running a syndicate in India from Thailand.

Rana was located in Thailand after key inputs were shared by the Special Task Force (STF) of the Haryana Police with central security agencies.

Police said Rana is involved in at least 30 cases of murder, attempt to murder, extortion and criminal intimidation across Haryana, and had also planned the escape of Kuldeep alias Fajja from police custody at GTB Hospital last year.

“He came to India on Tuesday morning and a red corner notice had been issued against him. A team of counter-intelligence unit, led by inspector Vikram Dahiya, apprehended him from IGI airport,” anofficer said.

“Rana was carrying a reward of Rs 1,00,000 for his arrest in connection with a case registered in Haryana. In jail, he became close friends with Sampat Nehra, a close associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. In 2017, he along with Nehra and others had opened fire on a person named Rajender alias Raja, the brother of ex-MLA Dilbag Singh, and Rana was declared a proclaimed offender in this case by a court in 2019. In the same year, he left India using a fake passport,” he added.

Satheesh Balan, IG, Special Task Force, Haryana Police, said, “Our unit had been working on his arrest for a long time, and we had provided the necessary inputs to the agencies which facilitated his arrest in Thailand. He is in the custody of the Delhi Police. We will take him on production remand and question him regarding several cases registered in Haryana.”