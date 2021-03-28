Gangster who escaped from Delhi’s GTB hospital shot dead

Police found that a few days ago, gangster Kala Rana approached one Priyavrat from Bangkok and asked him to coordinate with Fajja for a personal favour.

Three days after gangster Kuldeep Maan alias Fajja escaped from police custody following a shootout at GTB Hospital, he was killed in an encounter late Saturday night during exchange of fire with a Delhi Police Special Cell team at Tulsi apartments in Rohini’s sector 14.

On Thursday afternoon, Fajja, a close aide of jailed gangster Jitender Maan alias Gogi, was brought to the hospital for treatment, when around 10 armed assailants attacked police personnel and overpowered them. “They threw chilli powder at the police team. Over 20 rounds were fired by both sides. One of the assailants, Ankesh, was shot in the back and fell while another accused, Ravi (35), sustained two bullet injuries in the chest and died,” a senior police officer said.

Several teams of special cell and crime branch were asked to look into the matter and one of the teams of New Delhi Range of Special Cell received information that he was hiding in Tulsi apartments. “After monitoring his activity throughout the day, a team led by Inspectors Sunil Rajain and Ravinder Joshi decided to conduct a raid at his hideout. They cordoned off the area and asked him to surrender around 12.45 am, but he fired. In retaliation, police also fired and he was killed. His associate, who provided him shelter, has been arrested from the spot,” a senior police officer said.

Police found that a few days ago, gangster Kala Rana approached one Priyavrat from Bangkok and asked him to coordinate with Fajja for a personal favour. Priyavrat, however, was arrested on March 6 by the special cell in connection with the murder of a civil defence volunteer in Bawana. Rana then asked one Ankesh to coordinate with Fajja. “Fajja asked Ankesh to arrange some men, and the latter convinced them to come on board saying they had been asked to provide protection to Fajja when he comes to the hospital. Ankesh stayed at a hotel in Saraswati Vihar on Wednesday night. On Thursday morning, he picked up his aides, including two juveniles, from Mukarba Chowk,” an officer said.