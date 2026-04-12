Gangster wanted in 16 cases deported from Thailand, arrested by Haryana STF

Haryana STF arrested gangster Sahil Chauhan at Delhi airport after his deportation from Thailand, where he had been tracked through a Red Corner Notice and international coordination. (File Photo)

The Special Task Force (STF) of Haryana Police Saturday arrested gangster Sahil Chauhan, alias Sahil Rana,

as he landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport after being deported from Thailand, a senior officer said.

Chauhan, a resident of Ambala’s Shahzadpur, was wanted in 16 criminal cases involving murder, attempt to murder, dacoity and the use of illegal firearms and had been on the run since 2024 after jumping bail in a case of firing at a rival gangster, he added.

A look out circular (LOC) and a Red Corner Notice issued against him in 2025 and the Central Bureau of Investigation located him in Bangkok where he was detained before being deported. “The CBI, in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Home Affairs coordinated the return of the wanted fugitive from Thailand,” a statement from the CBI said.