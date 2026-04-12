Gangster wanted in 16 cases deported from Thailand, arrested by Haryana STF

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The Special Task Force (STF) of Haryana Police Saturday arrested gangster Sahil Chauhan, alias Sahil Rana,
as he landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport after being deported from Thailand, a senior officer said.
Chauhan, a resident of Ambala’s Shahzadpur, was wanted in 16 criminal cases involving murder, attempt to murder, dacoity and the use of illegal firearms and had been on the run since 2024 after jumping bail in a case of firing at a rival gangster, he added.
A look out circular (LOC) and a Red Corner Notice issued against him in 2025 and the Central Bureau of Investigation located him in Bangkok where he was detained before being deported. “The CBI, in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Home Affairs coordinated the return of the wanted fugitive from Thailand,” a statement from the CBI said.
A key member of Bhuppi Rana and Bambiha gangs, Chuahan committed his first crime in 2016 and operated in Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh areas. He was also associated with Gurgaon’s Kaushal Chaudhary gang.
STF IG B Satheesh Balan said that Sahil joined Bhuppi Rana gang at the age of 18. “His criminal dossier includes severe charges such as murder, attempt to murder, robbery, extortion, criminal intimidation, and violations of the Arms Act. His primary areas of influence span the districts of Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Ambala, and Panchkula”, he said.
He was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for firing upon rival gangster Monu Rana in Jagadhari court on January 4, 2017. However, after being released on bail in 2024, he first fled to Bengaluru and from there, using a fake passport, he fled abroad.
“He kept moving to Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand and Angola. He had reached Thailand a few days ago. He was trying to renew his father’s passport, as his father was due for dialysis. He wanted to take his father to Thailand. Meanwhile, the STF learned about his presence there,” Balan said.
“He tried to travel to Portugal, and when he could not, he returned to Thailand where he was captured at the Bangkok airport based on the Red Corner Notice,” Balan said, adding his fraudulently acquired passport was impounded on March 17 this year.
This is the fifth deportation secured by Haryana Police in 2026. Earlier, Ankit Shokeen, Aman Bhainswal, Sombir Motta and Shilu Dahar have been deported this year, Balan said.
Several other gangsters, including Rao Indrajit Yadav, have been detained in Dubai and other countries. Their paperwork is being processed, and extradition is underway, Balan added.
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