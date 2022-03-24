Gangster Tillu Tajpuriya’s associate shot dead in suspected case of gang-war

An associate of jailed gangster Sunil alias Tillu Tajpuriya was shot dead allegedly by the gang members of slain gangster Jitender Gogi on Wednesday evening at Rohini in a suspected case of gang-war, police said. Initial investigation has revealed that the 29-year-old victim had allegedly organised a party after Gogi was killed by two armed assailants on September 24 last year inside a courtroom at Rohini court. According to police, this is the second murder in the last two months, and Gogi’s associates are allegedly targetting Tillu’s associates to take revenge for the former’s murder.

DCP (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said a call was received at around 9.58 pm at K N Katju Marg police station that a man was shot at. “We rushed to the spot and found that the victim, identified as Shekhar Rana alias Sannata, a resident of Kheda Kalan village in Alipur, was found injured in a Jaguar car. After conducting an enquiry, we found that Shekhar was alone in the car when the incident took place, and that two rounds have hit the victim as seen on the body. One bullet wound is on the right rib and the other on the inner part of the left thigh,” he said.

The victim was taken to BSA hospital in a conscious condition then he was referred to Max Pitampura where he succumbed to his injuries. “Legal action is being taken and efforts are being made to trace the accused,” Tayal said.

During investigation, police found that Shekhar’s brother, Tutal Rana, was killed in 2019 allegedly by Gogi’s associate, Kuldeep Maan alias Fajja, in Narela. “We also came to know that after Gogi was killed by Tillu’s associates in Rohini court, he threw a party and several videos went viral, showing he was cutting cake and celebrating Gogi’s death,” an officer said.

On January 29, Tillu’s associate, Pramod Kumar (38), was shot dead by three armed assailants, who fired at him 18 times in Outer North district’s Alipur area. “After Gogi’s murder, Tillu had alerted his associates and Shekhar left the city for Punjab where he was hiding for the last four months. On Tuesday night, he came to meet his girlfriend in the Rohini area and his rivals came to know about his arrival,” the officer added.