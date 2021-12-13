‘Gangster’ shot in leg: Kin move Delhi High Court, seek directions for enquiry by independent agency

Days after a Delhi judge came down heavily on the Delhi Police and called the incident of alleged gangster Rohit Gehlot being shot in the leg staged, his family filed a petition in the High Court seeking directions to the police to transfer the two cases pertaining to him to an independent agency.

Advocates Vaibhav Tomar, Kunal Sharma and Aditya Bhardwaj, appearing for Gehlot, requested the court to “issue a writ of mandamus or any other appropriate writ, order or direction in the nature of mandamus directing the respondent — DCP (Dwarka), ACP (Najafgarh), ACP (Dabri), SHO (Sector 23 Dwarka) and SHO (Uttam Nagar) – to file a report as to under what circumstances, the petitioner was taken away from his house on November 1”.

Delhi Police officials refused to comment since the matter is sub-judice before the court.

In their petition, they also requested that “both cases should be transferred to an independent agency for fair investigation and the agency concerned should be directed to ascertain as to who are the persons/officials responsible for illegally and unlawfully detaining the petitioner, violating his fundamental rights, and thereafter shooting the petitioner. After conducting the investigation, (the agency should) try and prosecute the persons concerned in accordance with the law.”

Gehlot’s advocates told the court he was taken from his home by police in a vehicle that belonged to one constable, Kulwant Singh, who informed police about his movements and shot him in the leg. The defence counsel argued that Singh was the only person who wore a bulletproof jacket and took one bullet to his jacket in the encounter.

Gehlot had told the court he was picked up from his home by four officers to meet the DCP, taken to some flats in Dwarka and later to Uttam Nagar, where he was shot in the leg after police blindfolded him.

In their petition, the advocates further requested to “direct the Central Forensic Laboratory to examine the CCTV footage contained in a CD filed by the petitioner before the court of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CCM), Southwest, Dwarka, and file a report before this Hon’ble Court.”

Gehlot’s advocate Kunal Sharma told The Indian Express, “The evidence placed on record before the Dwarka court clearly establishes the wrongful conduct of police and violation of fundamental rights of the petitioner. We have invoked the writ jurisdiction of the Hon’ble High Court seeking a direction for enquiry to be conducted by an independent agency to unearth the conspiracy and take action against the officers involved in the dubious encounter in accordance with the law.”