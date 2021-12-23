‘Gangster’ shot in leg: Delhi Court calls probe team’s handling of case ‘dubious’

Observing that the investigation agency has handled the case in the “most dubious manner”, a Delhi court Monday granted bail to an alleged gangster, Rohit Gehlot, who was shot in the leg by the Dwarka district police last month.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vinod Kumar Meena said in his order, “The investigation agency has handled this case in the most dubious manner, not only the arrest of accused/applicant is made under highly suspicious circumstances, but also his role is under clouds in the present FIR. The only allegation against the accused is that he provided arms to the main accused, Arjun and Sonu. The arms have already been recovered from the main accused. This case is a fit case where the accused/applicant must be granted bail.”

CMM Meena also stated, “It is pertinent to mention here that through reply filed by police officials in an earlier application filed by Gehlot on November 12, four versions came before the court. The first version was filed by the DCP (Dwarka) through his media bytes, second was filed by SHO (Najafgarh). However, the third version, as made by the accused, Gehlot, when he was produced from Tihar jail on a wheelchair with a visible metal implant/fixtures/rod in his left leg. He submitted before the court that he was picked up from his home on November 1 by four police officers on the pretext that he was called by the DCP. He was taken to some flats at Dwarka, Sector 16B and later to Uttam Nagar, where he was shot in the leg after police blindfolded him.”

“The fourth version came to the notice of the court and the court had categorically dealt with all the four versions and it was observed that there were material differences in all those four versions. However, the third version, made by the accused, in the open court stands prima facie substantiated through CCTV footage, to the effect that he was taken from his house on November 1,” he said.

Advocate Kunal Sharma, appearing for Gehlot, in his submission said that he had been “wrongly arrested” by police officials.

Sharma also said in his submission that in a reply filed by the investigation officer it has been mentioned that involvement qua accused Gehlot came into notice only on November 4 after the interrogation of main accused Arjun and Sonu, whereas media reports published on November 3 cited DCP’s version that he was arrested in connection with Mittal Sweets shootout case of Najafgarh on November 2.