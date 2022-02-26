‘Staged’ shooting of gangster: Court asks police chief to intervene

Hearing a case in connection with an alleged gangster being shot in the leg, which a Delhi court had earlier called “staged”, the court on Friday said it expects the Delhi Police Commissioner to give due regard to Supreme Court guidelines on registration of FIR and rights of a person in custody.

The gangster, Rohit Gehlot, had earlier told the court he was picked up from his home on November 1, 2021 by four officers to meet the DCP, taken to some flats in Dwarka and later to Uttam Nagar, where he was shot in the leg after police blindfolded him.

The court’s order came after the DCP Dwarka failed to comply with an earlier court order.

“It is also expected from worthy commissioner of police that unlike the district head of police, the state head of police shall give due regard to the directions/mandate as given by Hon’ble Apex Court in Lalita Kumari case,” Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vinod Kumar Meena said in his order.

“… the court is expecting that the worthy Commissioner of Police, Delhi, will take all the steps to add a new chapter in the illustrious book of Delhi Police, where due regard be given to human legal, constitutional, fundamental rights of a person in custody,” CMM Meena said.

Advocate Kunal Sharma, appearing for Gehlot, in his submission said that he had been “wrongly arrested” by police officials.

CMM Meena further stated, “The applicant is surely at liberty to move appropriate court or appropriate authority for redressal of their grievances in case no steps are taken by the police officials.”