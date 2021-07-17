Gangster involved in three murder cases arrested after exchange of fire in Rohini

The police said Gaurav has allegedly killed associates of the Neeraj Bawania gang on the instructions of jailed gangster Ashok Pradhan.

Accused in three murder cases, a 25-year-old criminal was arrested by the Delhi Police after a brief exchange of fire in Rohini on Friday night. The police said the criminal, identified as Gaurav, was caught after nine rounds of bullets were fired from both sides in the encounter.

Gaurav works for a jailed gangster Ashok Pradhan, and allegedly fired half a dozen bullets at a shop and killed a worker in a robbery bid of Rs 50 lakh. The incident took place in the Qutubgarh area in Rohini on June 25. While three men had been arrested in the case, the police found that Gaurav is the ‘mastermind’, and planned to extort money from the shopkeeper by firing inside his shop.

Gaurav was convicted in a murder case in 2016, and released on bail last year. However, he didn’t surrender again and was absconding. Since then, he has been involved in two cases of murder in Jhajjar and Delhi.

At around 8 pm on Friday night, the police said they received information that the criminal would come to Sector 37 in Rohini for some work.

Pranav Tayal, DCP (Rohini), said, “Gaurav was riding a stolen bike which our team was following. Around 10.15 pm, our staff surrounded him and asked him to stop, but he fired three rounds at the police. In retaliation, our team fired six rounds and he sustained bullet injuries in his legs. The team caught him and took him to a hospital.”

Gaurav is a history-sheeter and involved in more than 13 cases of murder, attempted murder, robbery, extortion, hurt, MCOC Act etc. His family lives in Bawana and his father works as a head constable at Special Security Forces. The police said he joined a local gang at the age of 19 and then started working as a member for jailed gangster Ashok Pradhan, who’s involved in several cases of murder and extortion.

