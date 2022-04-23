Gangster involved in GTB hospital shootout escapes from custody

A local gangster who was allegedly involved in last year’s GTB hospital shootout escaped from police custody at Karkardooma court, said police Saturday. Police said Mohit Badani is a member of the Gogi-Bishnoi gang and is allegedly involved in several cases including murder, armed robbery and carjacking.

Police said last year in March, Badani and his associates allegedly helped gangster Kuldeep Fajja escape from police custody at GTB hospital by opening fire and throwing chilli powder at the police team. Fajja was killed in an encounter, while Badani was arrested in October.

On Friday afternoon, Badani escaped after he was produced at Karkardooma court in the GTB hospital case. Police said he was last seen with a constable around 1 pm, after which he allegedly managed to free himself and flee.

DCP (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram said, “Mohit is an undertrial prisoner at Mandoli jail. He was taken to court by the third battalion of Delhi Police. He managed to escape after being produced at 1.20 pm. An FIR has been registered and teams have been sent to nab the criminal.”

DCP (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav had earlier said that Badani also allegedly killed rival gangster Tillu Tajpuriya’s cousin, Kunal, in Alipur last year.

In October last year, DCP Yadav had said Badani and his associates were on their way to Khera village to allegedly kill rival gangsters when they were arrested and nine pistols were seized from their possession. Police said Badani had been carrying a reward of Rs 2.2 lakh upon his arrest.