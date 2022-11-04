scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 04, 2022

Gangster held for Delhi Fortuner carjacking, say police

A purported video of the carjacking in the Delhi Cantonment area had gone viral on social media.

A case was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 397 (robbery with an attempt to cause death/hurt) and 34 (common intention) with provisions of the Arms Act. (Express)

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has arrested a 24-year-old man for his alleged involvement in the well-publicized carjacking of a Fortuner SUV on the morning of October 29 in the Delhi Cantonment area.

The arrested accused, identified as Saurabh, is a member of the Prince Tewatia gang, according to police.

In a purported video of the carjacking that went viral on social media, three men are seen on a motorcycle parked on the side of a road. The white SUV comes to the same spot after some time and the driver steps out. The men are then seen threatening the driver with a pistol. They try snatching the car keys from him, but he resists. One of them then corners the driver and takes the keys from him. The assailant’s associates jump into the car and they all flee as the victim and others watch.

The victim, Rahul, was a driver for a company based in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, and had dropped his employer off at IGI Airport in the SUV. When he stopped at a store near the RTR flyover, three men on a motorcycle had fired at him.

Saurabh was tracked down after he and two others were identified through CCTV footage and technical surveillance, police said.

Special commissioner (crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said, “Saurabh had come out of jail on one-month parole and had to surrender on the 27th. He planned to take revenge on Rohit Chaudhary (a rival of gangster Prince Tewatia) who had directed one Kunal to attack Saurabh with a blade while in custody.” He added that Saurabh needed a car for his plan to avoid police.

The police officer said that Saurabh, along with Tewatia and one Parkash, had left a Gurgaon hotel on a stolen motorcycle arranged by their associate Hunny Rawat and reached the spot of the crime. After stealing the Fortuner, they had parked it in the Kakrola village in Dwarka and gone into hiding.

A case was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 397 (robbery with an attempt to cause death/hurt) and 34 (common intention) with provisions of the Arms Act.

First published on: 04-11-2022 at 02:56:50 pm
