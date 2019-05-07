Gangster held after encounter with police in Rohini

An alleged gangster carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh was arrested following an encounter with the special cell of Delhi police in outer Delhi’s Rohini area in the early hours Tuesday.

Paramjeet Dalal, 31, is a resident of Bahadurgarh in Haryana, a senior police official said. The encounter took place on the main heliport road opposite Rohini’s Sector-37 at 5.15 am, the officer said.

“During the confrontation, Dalal received a bullet injury in his left leg. He was rushed to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital,” he said.

Legal action was being taken against the accused, police said, adding, further details were awaited.