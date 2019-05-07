Toggle Menu
Gangster held after encounter with police in Rohinihttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/delhi/gangster-held-after-encounter-with-police-in-rohini-5714525/

Gangster held after encounter with police in Rohini

An alleged gangster carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh was arrested following an encounter with the special cell of Delhi police in outer Delhi's Rohini area in the early hours Tuesday.

Delhi police, gangster, Gangster arrested, Rohini gangster, Delhi news, Delhi, rohini, Delhi crime, Indian express  
The encounter took place on the main heliport road opposite Rohini’s Sector-37 at 5.15 am, the officer said. 

An alleged gangster carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh was arrested following an encounter with the special cell of Delhi police in outer Delhi’s Rohini area in the early hours Tuesday.

Paramjeet Dalal, 31, is a resident of Bahadurgarh in Haryana, a senior police official said. The encounter took place on the main heliport road opposite Rohini’s Sector-37 at 5.15 am, the officer said.

“During the confrontation, Dalal received a bullet injury in his left leg. He was rushed to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital,” he said.

Legal action was being taken against the accused, police said, adding, further details were awaited.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Delhi High Court quashes domestic violence case against AAP leader Somnath Bharti
2 Ride-sharing’s future? It may sit on electric motorbikes
3 Bangalore LIVE News: Agara flyover accident causes traffic chaos