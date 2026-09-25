500 guests, 100 cops: Jailed Haryana gangster marries Cambodian partner in 12 hours

According to Jhajjar police sources, extensive security arrangements were made across the transit corridor and the wedding venue to prevent any untoward incident. (Express photo)

Dressed in an embroidered cream sherwani and a crimson turban, Mainpal alias Dhila, 45, sat beside his Cambodian bride, Meta Chan, 36. She wore a traditional red bridal lehenga.

Between them lay envelopes stuffed with currency notes. And directly behind the groom’s chair stood an armed security personnel in an olive-green tactical ballistic vest, an automatic weapon slung across his chest.

Dhila, a convicted gangster, married his partner on Thursday under armed watch.

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The Punjab and Haryana High Court had granted him 12 hours of custody parole to solemnise his marriage, allowing him to leave Jhajjar jail from 8 am to 8 pm. He was taken to a farmhouse on the Jhajjar-Gurugram road, about 1.5 km from the jail, under armed escort.