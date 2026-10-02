Girl gangraped, friend assaulted in abandoned Faridabad building; 3 arrested

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Three men have been arrested for allegedly gangraping a minor girl, assaulting her 16-year-old male friend, and robbing the two inside a vacant building at Greater Faridabad’s Sector 78, senior Faridabad police officers said on Friday.
According to officers, the alleged incident took place on the evening of August 24 but came to light earlier this week after the girl’s mother approached police on Tuesday to lodge a formal complaint.
Police said the two minors were threatened by a group of six men between 7 pm and 8 pm and taken inside an abandoned structure at Sector 78, where the accused allegedly assaulted them, robbed them, and fled the spot.
The girl’s mother observed changes in her daughter’s behaviour over the past few weeks, noting that she had become withdrawn and stopped attending her coaching classes. The girl eventually broke down and narrated the incident, following which the family approached the boy, who corroborated the sequence of events, senior police sources said.
The survivor recounted the name of one of the accused. Within hours of the complaint being registered, police teams tracked down three suspects in their 20s, identified as Kunal, Deepak, and Yash.
Police sources said the accused were produced before a local court on Thursday night, which remanded them to three-day police custody. Investigators added that the arrested suspects are local youths with a history of drug abuse.
The survivor has undergone mandatory medical examinations, and an FIR has been registered under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act alongside assault and robbery.
Multiple crime teams have been deployed to conduct raids across suspected hideouts to trace the suspects on the run, senior officers said.
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