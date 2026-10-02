Girl gangraped, friend assaulted in abandoned Faridabad building; 3 arrested

Police sources said the accused were produced before a local court on Thursday night, which remanded them to three-day police custody. (File Photo)

Three men have been arrested for allegedly gangraping a minor girl, assaulting her 16-year-old male friend, and robbing the two inside a vacant building at Greater Faridabad’s Sector 78, senior Faridabad police officers said on Friday.

According to officers, the alleged incident took place on the evening of August 24 but came to light earlier this week after the girl’s mother approached police on Tuesday to lodge a formal complaint.

Police said the two minors were threatened by a group of six men between 7 pm and 8 pm and taken inside an abandoned structure at Sector 78, where the accused allegedly assaulted them, robbed them, and fled the spot.