Ganga water scheme for Greater Noida residents nears completion

Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority’s scheme to channel water from the Ganga for daily use in villages in the area has cleared the final hurdle as the laying of pipelines is completed.

As per officials, the laying of pipelines under the Eastern Peripheral Expressway had been halted due to a delay in getting permission from the highway authorities. The Rs 800-crore scheme, initially conceived in 2005, is likely to be completed by next month. The officials have also tested the water supply between Dehra and Bisara.

As per the scheme, 85 cusecs of Ganga water will be supplied to homes in Greater Noida. The scheme faced delays due to land acquisition disputes with several departments and the presence of a gas line in the area.

The implementation also took time because of varying sea levels due to delayed monsoons. The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) had earlier objected to putting pipelines under the highway due to structural risks. Eventually, a non-objection certificate (NOC) was obtained after the authority decided to carry out ‘trenchless’ laying of pipelines.

The proposed water supply scheme is based on the projected population in the authority’s Master Plan 2021. It will provide the residents with clean water instead of saline water.