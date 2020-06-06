Delhi govt files FIR against Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for allegedly violating Covid-19 norms

The hospital’s lab is among the six which have been issued show-cause notices by the state government for allegedly flouting ICMR guidelines for testing. (File photo) The hospital’s lab is among the six which have been issued show-cause notices by the state government for allegedly flouting ICMR guidelines for testing. (File photo)

The Delhi government has filed an FIR against the medical superintendent of Sir Ganga Ram hospital under IPC section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) for allegedly violating directions issued under Epidemic Disease Act, Covid-19 regulations.

The FIR has been filed on the basis of a complaint by the deputy secretary (health) Amit Kumar Pamasi against the MS of the hospital. As per the complaint, the hospital was allegedly not using RT PCR app while collecting Covid samples, which is “mandatory”.

“The CDMO cum mission director central has mentioned that Sir Ganga Ram Hospital is still not using RT PCR app even till June 3, which is a clear violation of directions issued under Epidemic Disease Covid-19 Regulation 2020 Act,” the FIR stated.

Delhi Police confirmed that the FIR had been filed.

The hospital’s lab is among the six which have been issued show-cause notices by the state government for allegedly flouting ICMR guidelines for testing. The 675-bed hospital has been recently converted into a Covid facility and is supposed to set aside 80% beds for coronavirus patients.

On June 3, the department of health issued an order to the hospital to stop testing RT PCR samples for Covid-19 with immediate effect after it was found that the hospital was allegedly not using the RT PCR app. The hospital was asked to explain why “they have not started sample collection via RT PCR app” within two days.

To streamline the testing process, the Union Health Ministry had launched a dedicated RT-PCR mobile-based app for labs to fill the data at the point of sample collection. Following the directives, Delhi had made it mandatory for all lab collection and testing centres to download the app from May 8.

