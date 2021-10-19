Delhi: Ganga Ram doctor held after wife alleges abuse

A doctor from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital has been arrested for allegedly beating his wife inside their house in East of Kailash. Police said the woman works as a trained graduate teacher (TGT) at a Kendriya Vidyalaya.

The doctor, Vineet Bhawan, is a senior anaesthetist at the hospital and was arrested Monday.

DCP (Southeast) Esha Pandey said, “We received a PCR call about domestic violence at 5.20 pm Sunday. The complainant is 38 years old and said her husband assaulted her. We initiated preventive action against her husband, Dr Vineet, and arrested him.” The PCR van dropped the woman at AIIMS.

Police said the woman’s statement has been recorded and a case under sections of hurt and wrongful restraint has been registered.

“We are waiting for the MLC report from AIIMS Trauma Centre. We’ll know the nature of injuries and further action can be taken,” said the DCP.