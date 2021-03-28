Gang takes leaf out of ‘Special 26’: Pose as CBI officials and loot a doctor

Inspired by Bollywood movie ‘Special 26’, five people allegedly posed as CBI officials and looted a doctor and his family (representational)

Inspired by Bollywood movie ‘Special 26’, five people allegedly posed as CBI officials and looted a doctor and his family under the guise of a raid. Police said the gang used the same modus operandi as shown in the film. Three of them have been arrested while two are absconding.

On Friday, police said four men and a woman went to the doctor’s house at Kohat Enclave in Pitampura. They claimed they were from the CBI told the family their house will be raided as they have black money, and that they would will be arrested soon. “They took mobile phones from the family. Under the pretext of the raid, they looted Rs 36 lakh in cash, 3,852 USD and 400 Euros along with gold jewellery worth Rs 5 lakh,” said a senior police officer.

The accused were planning to loot the complainant’s clinic but were caught on their way.

DCP (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said the complainant, Dr Priyank Aggarwal, reached home around 6 pm on Friday and found the accused there.

“After they looted the house, they asked Aggarwal’s driver to take them to the clinic in Maurya Enclave. On their way, the driver raised an alarm outside the police station. Our staff immediately caught three of the five accused. The other two accused, who were travelling in a different car, managed to escape,” said DCP Rangnani.



The accused, Bittu (32), Surender (35) and Vibha (35), were arrested on charges of cheating and looting.

During investigation, it was found that the plan was hatched by a man called Amit. He approached Bittu and his brother-in-law Pawan to help him. Since the accused live in Haryana’s Panipat, they planned to leave for Delhi a day before.

The accused left on Friday and picked up their associates, including Vibha, from Narela. “They stopped at Pitampura Metro station and discussed their plans. The complainant is also from Haryana. We suspect the accused knew him and targeted him in Delhi. They were inspired by the movie and copied the modus operandi to cheat the victim’s family,” said an officer.



The accused also made fake ID cards and documents to threaten the family. Police said they have recovered the cash and jewellery as well as fake documents from their possession, and are looking for Amit and Pawan.