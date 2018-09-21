Gang kept illegal arms: one arrested

The accused, Rohtash, is a resident of Bhiduki village and has two prior cases registered against him The accused, Rohtash, is a resident of Bhiduki village and has two prior cases registered against him

A video of a group of men waving weapons in the air and “dancing and jumping” helped Palwal Police arrest a member of a “gang involved in illegally storing weapons” on Wednesday. The accused, Rohtash, is a resident of Bhiduki village and has two prior cases registered against him, police said.

On Thursday, SP (Palwal), Waseem Akram, said the video was sent to him “by some person” via WhatsApp, thereby initiating a probe into the matter.

“Residents of Bhiduki village approached us, claiming that the men in the video are residents of their village, who keep weapons with the intention of spreading fear and committing crimes. During the raids, Rohtash was arrested. Three guns, one country-made pistol, one pistol and five live cartridges were seized from him,” said Akram, adding “we expect to nab the others soon.”

