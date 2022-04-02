Gang hit planned from inside Tihar, police raids on to catch 2 shooters

Days after an associate of jailed gangster Sunil alias Tillu Tajpuriya was shot dead inside a luxury car in Rohini, the police probe has revealed that the murder conspiracy was hatched from inside Tihar jail, allegedly by one Rohit Moi, an old associate of slain gangster Jitendra Gogi.

The rivalry between gangs led by Tillu and Gogi is among the oldest in the national capital region, and has only escalated after the latter was gunned down during a court hearing.

Tillu’s associate Shekhar Rana alias Sannata (29) was gunned down on March 23.

Police said they arrested one Gaurav Kumar in connection with the latest murder, and during questioning, he claimed that the shooters were given directions by Rohit from inside Tihar. “Rohit was arrested from Gurgaon in 2020 along with Gogi and Kuldeep alias Fajja. At the time, he had a reward of Rs 2 lakh on his head from the Delhi Police and Rs 1 lakh from the Haryana Police. Ever since Gogi’s murder, Rohit is believed to be heading the gang and coordinating from inside the jail,” a senior police officer said.

Police after they had found footage from two CCTV cameras – one showed two attackers shooting 11 rounds at the victim, who was sitting inside his Jaguar vehicle, and the other showed their faces. This included Gaurav, who was seen allegedly conducting a recce outside the house of the victim’s girlfriend.

“Police have also identified the two shooters as Gogi’s gang members and teams are conducting raids in Haryana and the outskirts of Delhi to nab them,” an officer said.

During the investigation, police found that the victim, Shekhar had organised a party after Gogi was killed by two armed assailants, allegedly on Tillu’s behest, on September 24 last year. Videos from the party went viral, angering members of the rival gang.

According to police, Gogi’s associates have also been targeting other members of Tillu’s gang, and this is the second killing in the last two months. Police found that Shekhar was hiding in Punjab after Gogi’s murder, and had come to Delhi the week of his murder to meet his girlfriend. That night, he borrowed his friend’s Jaguar and went to meet his girlfriend at her place in Rohini. Officers said Gogi’s associates received a tip-off about his movement and followed him.

Police said Shekhar’s brother, Ravinder Rana, was also killed in 2019, allegedly by Gogi’s associate Kuldeep Maan alias Fajja. “We came to know that after Gogi was killed, Shekhar threw a party and several videos of him cutting a cake had gone viral,” an officer said.