Gang eyed 2 banks,cash van: DCP

The Delhi Police on Tuesday said the alleged bank robbers arrested following the gunbattle in Green Park on Monday had plans to rob more than just one bank.

In fact,the inter-state gang were eyeing heists at two banks in the upscale South Delhi locality,besides robbing a jewellery shop,a diamond showroom and an embassy cash van,Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) H G S Dhaliwal said on Tuesday.

The four arrested yesterday have been identified as Satya Prakash,Shakeel,Sonu and Nadeem. Sonus condition is still said to be critical; the others were today moved to the general ward at AIIMS,officials said.

According to the police,the assailants fired 19 rounds on them and they retaliated with 35 rounds from AK-47s and other weapons. The gang,Dhaliwal said,was involved in at least 25 cases.

Meanwhile,Harpal (alias Honey) and Nadir,among the five other alleged criminals who fled in a Santro car and who surrendered at a news channel office late Monday evening,were arrested today. We are also aware of the identity of two others who were in the car  they will be caught soon, Dhaliwal said.

He said Harpal and Nadir borrowed the Santro car from an acquaintance in Lajpat Nagar and met up with Satya Prakash and others at South Extension. But they sped off the moment they found the cops had cornered the other car in Green Park,the police explained.

They reportedly returned the car later and cautioned the owner against revealing anything to the police.

The police said Satya Prakash (30) was hit by bullets on the left arm and thigh; Shakeel (24) took a bullet in the chest and was admitted bleeding but is now stable; Nadir (24),who in police records is called Naseem,received three bullet injuries  he has apparently sustained fractures on the right thigh and left arm. Sonu,who received a gunshot on the chest,is said to be critical; he underwent an operation at AIIMS on Monday.

DCP Dhaliwal said besides Delhi,the gang was involved in several robberies in Rajasthan and UP as well.

He said there are two modules of the gang. One is led jointly by Sharafat Sheikh and Dabbu (alias Charanjeet),both of whom are lodged in Tihar,and the other is jointly led by Satya Prakash and Bittoo, Dhaliwal said.

