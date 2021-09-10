Delhi govt to organise live Ganesh Puja today: Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Friday said the Delhi government will organise a live Ganesh Pujan at 7 pm Friday on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. He also asked parents to instill in their children the feelings of “spirituality and patriotism” associated with the festival.

Popular singers Shankar Mahadevan and Suresh Wadkar will be performing the Ganesh Aarti, he said at a digital press conference.

Kejriwal began the press conference with the chant “Om Gan Ganpataye Namah”.

“Today is Ganesh Chaturthi. The day Ganesh ji comes to our home. He’s the first god, the destroyer of obstacles. We pray to him before beginning any important work. I want that all of you should tell your children about the glorious history of Ganesh Chaturthi in this country,” he said..

“In the British era, no cultural festival could be celebrated together, out in the open. That’s why people used to pray in their homes. It was Lokmanya (Bal Gangadhar) Tilak who publically celebrated Ganeshotsav in Pune for the first time. This became a movement, and played a part in bringing people together during the freedom movement,” said Kejriwal.

He said Ganesh Chaturthi played a role in “bringing people together and giving rise to patriotic feelings among them”.

“We should instill this combined feeling of spiritualism and patriotism in our children,” said Kejriwal.

He said the live puja was being organized in light of the Covid pandemic.

“We have to fight against Corona. Because of Covid, celebrating communal festivals in pandals are not allowed so that any kind of crowd can be avoided. That is why we are organizing this fabulous Ganesh Poojan programme. I hope that it will be telecast live on all channels so that all of you can join the programme and pray to Lord Ganesha,” said Kejriwal.

“From 7 PM onwards, I will also be part of the celebrations along with all my ministers. I urge you all to attend the Poojan with your entire family, especially the children.

“All of us two crore citizens of Delhi will pray to Ganesh today together. On behalf of these two crore people, I also invite my fellow countrymen and women to join us for the programme. If 130 crore of us pray to Ganesh together, there will be miracles and everyone’s wishes will be fulfilled,” he said.