Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations won’t be allowed in public places: DDMA

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has said that Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations will not be allowed in public places in the national capital due to the Covid-19-related restrictions.

Citing a ban on religious/social/cultural and political gatherings in the city, the DDMA said in an order dated September 7 that the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, which is falling on September 10, will not be celebrated in public places.

“Delhi Disaster Management Authority has issued an order, which directs that all social/political/sports/entertainment/cultural/religious/ festival related gatherings and congregations are prohibited. Further, no visitors are allowed in religious places in Delhi… It has been decided that Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations may not be allowed in public areas and people may be advised to celebrate the festival at their home,” the DDMA order read.

Special permission from the L-G, who is the DDMA chairperson, as well as the police, has to be sought to convene any gathering which has not been permitted as per the guidelines. At present, gatherings for academic meetings or trainings and weddings have been permitted by DDMA.