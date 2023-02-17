Gandhi statue on Delhi’s Nelson Mandela Marg runs into some ‘hefty’ problems

Efforts to install a statue of Gandhi on Nelson Mandela Marg, part of the Public Works Department’s streetscaping project on the stretch, has run into a peculiar problem — the statue is not heavy enough as per its height.

According to officials, the statue is 50-feet-tall, with includes a 10-foot-high foundation. The weight is around 500 kg which, according to officials, is less compared to its height. With the present specifications, it will cause stability issues.

According to officials, the statue has arrived but officials are facing issues in installation.

“The weight is fine, but the structure is too tall, and it has to be installed on the central verge. Sometimes, such issues come up but we are discussing with consultants and are also planning to consult IIT-Delhi. The problem will be resolved in four-five days,” said a senior PWD official from the streetscaping division.

Officials said they are planning to install it above the tree line on the central verge, so it is visible from afar.

Earlier, the department faced problems in securing approval from the forest department to install the Gandhi statue. The statue was supposed to have been installed three months ago.

According to officials, there is also a plan to install a statue of Nelson Mandela on this stretch to be designed by the South African Embassy.

Advertisement

“Nelson Mandela’s statue will be installed by the South African embassy and will come through the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)… PWD is installing the Gandhi statue,” said an official.

The Nelson Mandela statue will be made of strong fibre material and will be similar to the one installed on Gyarah Murti on Sardar Patel Marg.