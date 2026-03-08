Gandhi Nagar Market set to be revamped, consultant appointed to prepare plan

The Delhi Govt has kicked off the redevelopment of the iconic Gandhi Nagar Market. From new multi-level parking to upgraded drainage and "golf cart" last-mile connectivity, the Trans-Yamuna landmark is getting the world-class upgrade.(File)

To improve infrastructure and provide better experience for shoppers, the Delhi government is planning to take up the long-pending redevelopment of the iconic Gandhi Nagar Market – Asia’s largest wholesale garment hub.

Officials said the redevelopment work will be taken up by the Trans Yamuna Area Development Board as part of its initiative to improve infrastructure and boost economic activity in the Jamna-Paari region of Delhi. A consultant has been appointed to conduct a survey of the market and prepare a detailed redevelopment plan, they added.

“Gandhi Nagar Market is regarded as one of the most iconic markets and hub of wholesale garments. But sadly, it lacks even basic amenities like proper roads, sewage lines, toilets and drinking water facility… The traders have been demanding such facilities for a long time,” said Trans Yamuna board Chairman Arvinder Singh Lovely, also the MLA from Gandhi Nagar.