Delhi-based electronic outfit Midival Punditz is featured on the official video game for the 2010 FIFA World Cup,with their song Atomizer from the album Hello Hello playing in the soundtrack.

The duo  Gaurav Raina and Tapan Raj  is the only Indian name on the soundtrack and keep company with international music acts like Basement Jaxxx,Sergio Mendes and Michael Franti & Spearhead.

Its a wonderful happy,dance-y number, says Raina. It also has a distinctive Indian flavour. People playing the game will definitely love it. The Punditz have previously licensed out their tracks to games like Need for Speed: Cabon,Project Gotham Racing 3 and Ashes Cricket 2009 and have also contributed numbers to the soundtracks of television shows like Six Feet Under and Prison Break. The duos last big project was composing the background music for the Farhan Akhtar thriller Karthik Calling Karthik.

