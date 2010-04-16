Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 27, 2018
FIFA World Cup 2018

Gameboys

Delhi-based electronic outfit Midival Punditz is featured on the official video game for the 2010 FIFA World Cup,with their song Atomizer from the album Hello Hello playing in the soundtrack.

Written by Pooja Pillai | Updated: June 7, 2018 10:32:31 am
Related News

Delhi-based electronic outfit Midival Punditz is featured on the official video game for the 2010 FIFA World Cup,with their song Atomizer from the album Hello Hello playing in the soundtrack.

The duo  Gaurav Raina and Tapan Raj  is the only Indian name on the soundtrack and keep company with international music acts like Basement Jaxxx,Sergio Mendes and Michael Franti & Spearhead.

Its a wonderful happy,dance-y number, says Raina. It also has a distinctive Indian flavour. People playing the game will definitely love it. The Punditz have previously licensed out their tracks to games like Need for Speed: Cabon,Project Gotham Racing 3 and Ashes Cricket 2009 and have also contributed numbers to the soundtracks of television shows like Six Feet Under and Prison Break. The duos last big project was composing the background music for the Farhan Akhtar thriller Karthik Calling Karthik.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement