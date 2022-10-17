Galgotias University student found dead in drain had drowned, say Noida police

The postmortem report of a Galgotias University student whose body was found nearby shows that he had drowned, the Noida police said Monday.

Yashasvi Raj, a second-year B Sc agriculture student from Bihar, was found dead in a drain a few hundred metres from the university in Greater Noida three days after he went to a Dankaur tavern on October 12. His family filed a missing person complaint the next morning.

Dankaur station house officer Radha Raman Singh said, “According to the postmortem report we have received, the cause of death was drowning. His phone has also just been found in the drain near where his body was located. We will conduct further investigation.”

After his body was found, police began an inquest into his death under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. Three students who had gone to the tavern with him were questioned, police said.

Raj’s local guardian and aunt, Ankita Kumari, said he would come over to stay with her on weekends. “On many weekends he used to come and stay with us in New Ashok Nagar. We have left for our native place in Bihar to take Yashasvi’s body for his last rites. That day, he had told his mother over the phone that he had reached the university… After that his phone could not be reached. That was the last time we spoke to him,” she said.

According to Kumari, Raj’s mother is a teacher and his father works with a company. “They took a loan to send him here to study. We want justice to be done,” she said.

Kumari alleged that the students who had accompanied Raj might have a role in his death. “His phone was not found with his body. It should be located and all the call details checked along with those of the students…the whole matter will come out,” she added.

Advertisement

Raj’s family has filed a complaint naming six students. Police said the investigation was progressing.