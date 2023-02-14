Ahead of G20 Summit, PWD to deploy armed guards at Pragati Maidan tunnel to prevent theft

After having witnessed a few incidents of theft, the Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) has decided to deploy armed personnel to provide round-the-clock security in and around the integrated tunnel at ITPO-Pragati Maidan ahead of the G20 summit. This will be the first time armed guards are deployed at the tunnel. At present, unarmed guards are on duty on key stretches across the city.

According to officials, armed guards will watch over the 1.36-km tunnel, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last June, and government properties in it, especially the expensive paintings and murals on its walls that represent the “six seasons of India” from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

“The paintings stretch across the walls of the Pragati Maidan tunnel and, interestingly, it also includes designs and craftsmanship on steel structures. There have been three to four incidents of theft from the tunnel recently despite CCTV cameras and a high-technology security system,” said a senior PWD official.

Officials added that the thefts took place on nights when there was less traffic movement. “These are not normal thieves who steal bulbs and wires to buy drugs and alcohol, but professionals who carry weapons. We noticed that about 10 women, children and men came in a small truck and tried to cut open the paintings and designs made of steel structure, but we could track them using CCTV cameras and security systems. We have managed to prevent such thefts on many occasions.”

Officials added that currently they have deployed security guards, but the thieves carry weapons like knives and have tried to attack the guards. “They also steal the expensive decorative lamps and lights. This issue is also there above the ground in this area as costly artefacts have been placed here. Besides, this key stretch will be used by foreign ministers and delegates as well as our ministers and leaders. Thus, to avoid any kind of embarrassment and untoward incidents during the G20 Summit, there is a plan to deploy security guards in and around the tunnel. All the guards on watch and ward will be on eight-hour shifts and will guard the entire tunnel 24×7,” said a senior official.

The PWD has also floated tenders to deploy security guards. Officials said the guards will be on duty by March. “The security guards will further be in neat uniforms and will also carry torches and lathis,” officials said.

The artwork on the walls of the country’s widest and first-of-its-kind tunnel changes every 250 metres. “There are plans to organise a walking tour for the delegates through the tunnel that showcases the different seasons and cultures of India,” said an official.

The tunnel was constructed to ease traffic movement around Pragati Maidan and facilitate smooth commuting between Central, New Delhi and East Delhi as well as Ghaziabad and Noida. It also provides smooth connectivity to India Gate, Supreme Court, ITO, Bhagwan Das Road and other areas in New Delhi.

It is digitally controlled and equipped with CCTV cameras, a huge basement for parking, fire safety measures, ventilation system and two control rooms to monitor traffic.