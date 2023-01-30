G20 Summit prep: After lion statues, volcano jet fountains to come up on Delhi airport road

Ahead of the G20 Summit in September, the Public Works Department (PWD) has come up with more ideas to give the Airport road stretch a unique look. After proposing lion and elephant statues on the 8.5-km stretch from Dhaula Kuan to Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, it has now decided to set up fountains with a volcano effect and colourful lighting.

According to officials, the PWD is planning to install 23 high volcano jet fountains. “This is part of the beautification work and colourful light features, which also includes Tiranga lights, to greet delegates who will visit the city for the Summit,” said a senior PWD official.

The officials added that the department has currently installed four water fountains, along with lion and elephant statues, on a 500-metre sample stretch from Dhaula Kuan to NSG camp. “The four fountains, 50-60 feet tall, installed on the pilot stretch are ready and will be opened soon. Meanwhile, the volcano jet fountains, for which a tender has been floated, will be smaller in comparison to sample one but will have a concrete structure,” said an official. The volcano fountain units will be 15-18 feet tall and 12-15 feet wide.

Talking about the work involved, an official said: “Fixing high volcano jet fountains and developing waterwork features on this section is very challenging because the Dhaula Kuan to Airport stretch is very busy. Furthermore, it is a VIP lane and connects to Gurgaon and other key areas. Hence, it sees heavy traffic during peak hours. However, we are aiming to complete the work by the targeted date.”

Officials added that the number of fountain units may increase to 26. The cost of one volcano fountain is around Rs 4 lakh (approximately) and the entire project is estimated to cost Rs 96,15,050 (approx).

The airport stretch is a key route, and redevelopment work is being closely monitored by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, who has inspected the site several times.

Besides, the PWD is also increasing green cover on this area with all-weather plants, indigenous and ornamental plants like bamboo from Arunachal Pradesh, and palm trees among others in a landscaped pattern to give a colourful look. It also plans to develop picnic hotspots, install marble statues at the traffic tri-junction, and install art with colourful lights and designer street lamps on the entire stretch. The G20 Summit will be held from September 9-10 in Delhi.