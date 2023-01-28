G20 summit: Gurgaon’s Metro pillars, national highway, buildings to be lit up

Ahead of the G20 summit meetings to be held in Gurgaon, Metro pillars, National Highway 48, and buildings along the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway in the city will be illuminated and the G20 logo shall be displayed at over 100 public places.

A meeting of the Anti-Corruption Working Group of G20 countries will be held in Gurgaon from March 1 to 3. The foreign delegates are expected to visit Museo Camera, Sultanpur National Park, Aravalli Biodiversity Park, Cyber Hub in Gurgaon, Transport Museum in Tauru, and Pratapgarh Farm.

Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal held a meeting on Friday with senior officials of government agencies in Gurgaon to review the preparations.

In the meeting, Kaushal reviewed the arrangements for the stay of delegates and discussed steps to be taken for the maintenance of roads, security, and traffic management. Several measures for beautification, cleanliness, and maintaining green belts were also chalked out.

“The logo of the G20 summit would be displayed at major locations across the city. Informatory boards with the logo of the conference will be installed on the main roads. Museo Camera will feature an exhibition showcasing India’s journey in photography over the last 75 years by 42 leading photographers,” said an officer.

Officials said that women’s self-help groups from Haryana will organise an exhibition at Sultanpur Lake for the foreign delegates.

At a meeting held earlier this month, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that some meetings of the global summit have been proposed to be held in Gurgaon. Khattar had directed officials to ensure that along with the hospitality message of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’, the indelible impression of Haryana’s rich culture and the message of Gurgaon – a Global City – are conveyed to all the G20 member countries.