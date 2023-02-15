scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
G20 summit: Festivals, heritage walks, interstate tours to showcase Indian culture to foreign delegates in Delhi

Hop-on and hop-off buses will soon return to the city roads as the tourism department signs a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) to hire these buses ahead of the summit.

G20 summit, indian expressThe Delhi Tourism department will organise 22 festivals at 17 locations, including three at Dilli Haats and Garden of Five Senses, in addition to excursions on the Agra-Delhi-Jaipur route for batches of tourists even as hop-on and hop-off (Ho-Ho) buses cater to them in the capital. (File)
Festivals, daily heritage walks and interstate tours will showcase Indian culture to foreign dignitaries and delegates arriving in the capital for the upcoming G20 summit, according to officials.

The Delhi Tourism department will organise 22 festivals at 17 locations, including three at Dilli Haats and Garden of Five Senses, in addition to excursions on the Agra-Delhi-Jaipur route for batches of tourists even as hop-on and hop-off (Ho-Ho) buses cater to them in the capital.

According to plans in this regard, four heritage walks will be organised in the city per day for 20 days straight, while ‘Haftawar’ events will be organised at Dilli Haats INA, Pitampura and Janakpuri.

Mementoes to be provided by the G20 Secretariat to dignitaries will include four or five defining pictures of the city currently being dug out of the Delhi Archives for a souvenir gift box to be presented to delegates.

Also Read |Food fests in Delhi ahead of G20

Hop-on and hop-off buses will soon return to the city roads as the tourism department signs a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) to hire these buses ahead of the summit.

According to officials, the tourism department proposes to buy ten e-buses for Ho-Ho services and these will ply on two routes covering the monuments and heritage places in Old, New and South Delhi. The buses will run with a frequency of one per hour and have a seating capacity of around 36 passengers.

Officials said the tourism department had sent the proposal and MoU to the DTC for consideration. The proposal was supposed to be ready by February 15, but the process took some time.

Don't miss |Sisodia seeks Rs 927 cr from Centre for G20 Summit prep: ‘No extra allocation for Delhi in Budget’

“We are still working on different alternatives. The picture should be clear in a few days,” said a senior tourism official.

First published on: 15-02-2023 at 11:18 IST
