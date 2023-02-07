Run-up to G20 Summit: Rs 10,000 fine for Delhi auto, cab drivers not in proper uniform

The Delhi government has directed drivers of all passenger-carrying vehicles such as autos and cabs to wear the requisite grey uniform in the run-up to the G20 Summit and not doing so can make a driver liable to being fined ₹10,000, an order issued by the transport department on Monday said.

Repeat offenders in this regard, as per rules, can have their driver’s permit cancelled in addition to paying a higher cash penalty for every instance that they are caught without a uniform.

Sources said the directions would be enforced during several dedicated drives over the coming days in a bid to instil discipline among drivers of commercial vehicles on the heels of the G20 Summit.

According to a senior government official, across departments, several meetings related to preparations for the G20 Summit have begun as part of the run-up to the event.

At a review meeting last week, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena had issued directions to the transport department in regard to mobility and commuter services in the city during the Summit.