Tuesday, Feb 07, 2023
Run-up to G20 Summit: Rs 10,000 fine for Delhi auto, cab drivers not in proper uniform

Repeat offenders can have their driver’s permit cancelled in addition to paying a higher cash penalty for every instance that they are caught without a uniform.

Delhi auto driver fined for not wearing uniformRepeat offenders in this regard, as per rules, can have their driver’s permit cancelled in addition to paying a higher cash penalty for every instance that they are caught without a uniform. (Representational Photo/File)

The Delhi government has directed drivers of all passenger-carrying vehicles such as autos and cabs to wear the requisite grey uniform in the run-up to the G20 Summit and not doing so can make a driver liable to being fined ₹10,000, an order issued by the transport department on Monday said.

Sources said the directions would be enforced during several dedicated drives over the coming days in a bid to instil discipline among drivers of commercial vehicles on the heels of the G20 Summit.

Also Read |Monument revamp, food street, heritage walk: More in store for G20 Summit in Delhi

According to a senior government official, across departments, several meetings related to preparations for the G20 Summit have begun as part of the run-up to the event.

At a review meeting last week, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena had issued directions to the transport department in regard to mobility and commuter services in the city during the Summit.

First published on: 07-02-2023 at 10:07 IST
