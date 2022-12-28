G20 Summit dos & don’ts for canine guard force: ‘Should not disturb aesthetic view’

THEY SHOULD not disturb the aesthetic view of the occasion. Their food arrangements should be synchronised while keeping in mind the odd hours of duty. And if they fall ill, they should not be asked to perform anti-sabotage checks.

These are the dos and don’ts for a key component of the country’s security profile for the G20 Summit next year — the canine force. And they form part of a list prepared by the Delhi Police, which is the nodal security agency for the event in the capital, for the country’s paramilitary forces during a recent meeting, The Indian Express has learnt.

“A large number of delegations from different countries and international organisations will come to attend the G-20 Summit 2023, so proper AS check and strict access control will play a vital role in ensuring fool-proof security arrangements at hotels, airport, convention centre, ITPO Pragati Maidan. This should not be compromised at any cost,” an officer, who was present at the meeting, said.

“Dogs used in the process of ASC (Anti-Sabotage Check) should be efficient enough to perform such kind of sensitive jobs. If some animal is sick or incompetent, it should not be detailed to perform anti-sabotage check duty. It was also stressed that dog handlers should keep in mind that his animal should not disturb the aesthetic view of the occasion,” said a DCP, who is posted with the security unit of Delhi Police.

The meeting was attended by representatives of CPRF, ITBP, SPG, SSB, BSF and Special Frontier Force (SFF).

After their meeting, ITBP representatives confirmed that they would provide five dogs for security duty while the BSF assured two from their side. The others said they would revert after holding discussions with their senior officers, officials said.

In his presentation during the meeting, the DCP pointed out that “best trained” professional staff and the best sniffer dogs should be sent for ASC duty. “Participant technical teams should carry the latest gadgets/ equipment while doing their job, and they should also procure the latest gadgets. Moreover, keeping in view the rainy season, some provision/protective measures should be taken to prevent the gadgets from water problems as the same will affect the functioning of gadgets adversely,” the DCP said.

Last month, BSF Director-General Pankaj Kumar Singh had said, “We are promoting dogs of Indian breed and our experts informed us that they have found that the percentage of mistakes of Indian breed dogs are less, while the percentage of foreign breed dogs is higher.