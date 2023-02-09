scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 09, 2023
G20 preparations: Nature classrooms for 15 Delhi Municipal schools on the cards

With minimal use of concrete and cement, the eco-friendly schools will have chairs made of wooden logs and will function under a canopy. The students from nursery to higher secondary classes will learn about nature, the culture of India, and freedom fighters like Swami Vivekananda, and Subhash Chanda Bose.

G20 preparation, NDMC, delhi schools, indian expressNew Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is planning to develop gurukul-themed ‘nature classrooms’ on around 15 school premises around the trees. (File Representational Photo)
G20 preparations: Nature classrooms for 15 Delhi Municipal schools on the cards
Ahead of the G20 summit, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), which is working on several projects for the beautification of the elite Lutyens zone in the national capital, is also planning to develop gurukul-themed ‘nature classrooms’ on around 15 school premises around the trees. With minimal use of concrete and cement, these eco-friendly schools adorned with bamboo sticks and chairs made of wooden logs will function under a canopy.

According to NDMC vice-chairman Satish Upadhyay, the plan was to start nature classrooms in all schools but the council has decided to start the project in about 15 classrooms on a pilot basis. “Tenders have been floated and the work is in the pipeline. The nature classrooms will be ready in three months,” he said. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 37.92 lakh.

There are about 60 schools under the municipal council.

Under the plan, the students from nursery to higher secondary classes will learn about nature, the culture of India and freedom fighters like Swami Vivekananda, and Subhash Chanda Bose. They will also practice yoga and learn about its benefits.

“Through these open classrooms, students will be taught to read and write. Students will also be taught about environmental conditions of their local area, instil awareness, knowledge, appreciation and concern for the natural environment, the importance of tree plantation, and how the people should act upon it,” said a senior NDMC officer.

Also Read |G20 preparation: Hotel lobbies as museum, yoga instructors for foreign guests

He said that the open classrooms would showcase the nation’s culture and tradition of the ‘gurukul’ system of education for the G20 delegates who wish to visit some of the government schools in Delhi.

“Shantiniketan classes take place under the shade of a tree. It is also good for the health of students. Natural classrooms have gained worldwide importance. They will help in building a focused approach towards nature and allow the teachers to create planned learning experiences going beyond the four walls of a concrete classroom,” said the official.

First published on: 09-02-2023 at 11:21 IST
