G20 Summit venue Pragati Maidan likely to be ready by Jan 15

As India gets ready to take over the presidency of the G20 from December 1, works are in full swing at the main venue for the summit, Pragati Maidan.

The redeveloped Pragati Maidan exhibition-cum-convention centre will be ready by January 15, officials said.

While the summit will be held in September 2023, around 200 meetings of officials from 19 countries and the European Union, which comprise the G20, will be held starting December.

The summit and some other meetings in the run-up to it will be held at the redeveloped convention centre.

According to officials, the convention centre works will be completed by December 31 and arrangements for food and beverages will be ready by January 15, 2023.

Around 150 existing structures, including the Hall of Nations designed by architect Raj Rewal and opened to mark 25 years of Independence in 1972, were demolished as part of the redevelopment plan.

With a view of India Gate, the elliptical-shaped convention centre, built on an elevated podium, is spread over 53,399 square metres.

While it has an aggregate capacity of 11,450 people, the convention centre can accommodate up to 7,000 in one floor. This is a big increase from the government’s another convention facility in New Delhi, Vigyan Bhawan, which has a capacity of 1,200, an official said.

Of its five levels, one level in the convention centre with a leaders’ lounge, dining room and two auditoriums with 900 and 600 capacity each will be dedicated to G20 leaders, according to source.

A separate complex of 25 rooms for meetings and seminars will be available for the Prime Minister.

A 3,000-capacity amphitheatre, six exhibition halls and parking for 4,800 cars will also be arranged. Helipads on the roof of the convention centre have also been planned for the visiting dignitaries.

The project, which is being overseen by India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) and executed by NBCC (India) Ltd, began in 2017 and was supposed to be completed by 2019. The project deadline was extended a few times due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other reasons.

The contract for the redevelopment works in over 83 acres was awarded to the joint venture of Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Pvt Ltd and Shapoorji Pallonji Qatar W.L.L. on September 8, 2017 for Rs 2,149.92 crore.

According to sources, the progress of the project is being monitored on a regular basis by ministers and senior officials.