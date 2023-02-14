Ahead of G20 Summit, over 260 sites in Delhi identified as encroachments and being considered for removal

Even as the chaos around the ongoing demolition and anti-obstruction drive in Mehrauli unfolds, over 260 sites across Delhi have been identified as encroachments on government land and are being considered for removal in the run-up to the upcoming G20 Summit.

According to government sources privy to developments in this regard, most of these are related to religious structures.

The Public Works Department (PWD) has identified 267 sites as encroachments on government land in East and South Delhi. Of these, 139 are located in East Delhi and the way forward regarding them has been referred to the Delhi Government’s Religious Committee under the Home Department.

The remaining 128, in South Delhi, will be removed by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) with logistical support from the PWD.

The Religious Committee was formed in 2014 in pursuance of a Supreme Court judgement to consider and recommend the removal of unauthorised religious structures upon receipt of a request by the land-owning agency concerned. The Committee is headed by the home secretary of the Delhi government and comprises senior representatives from the Delhi Police and the land-owning agencies in the capital.

It has, in the recent past, recommended the removal of 51 unauthorised religious structures for the construction of residential flats for government servants, the removal of 15 such structures on 77 traffic corridors aimed at their decongestion and nine for the construction of the six-lane Delhi-Saharanpur Expressway.