Ahead of G20, government to launch a ‘Stay Safe Online Campaign’

The Union Ministry of Electronic and Information Technology (MeitY) will run a cyber awareness campaign titled ‘Stay Safe Online Campaign’ said a circular by the State Council of Educational Research (SCERT) on Monday

It is said that during India’s presidency of G20, the MeitY will run a cyber awareness campaign, the objective of which is to raise awareness among the various user groups on the safe use of social media platforms, informed usage of digital payment and internet across India.

The circular further said that “the campaign is an effort in the direction to save our students and youth from cyber fraud and online harms as students use social media platforms heavily and fall prey to online fraudsters and cyber criminals”

As part of the campaign, a quiz on ‘Cyber Hygiene Practices’ has been started from January 1to February 15 to promote staying safe online and best practices on cyber hygiene.