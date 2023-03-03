G-20 Summit prep: Police stations, pickets in Delhi to get a makeover

In the run-up to the G20 Summit in September, over 50 police stations across districts and around 30 police pickets and booths along the routes that will be taken by foreign delegates are being given a facelift, senior officers said.

Sources told The Indian Express that a team of Delhi Police Housing Corporation Limited (DPHCL) has carried out a survey of police infrastructure on the routes that will be taken by foreign dignitaries during the Summit and will carry out repairs, paint work and install new signages for better visibility.

Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora had issued an order in this regard last month wherein he called for a facelift of police stations and repair and painting of kiosks/police pickets in view of the upcoming summit.

Appointing DCP (GM, Operation) DPHCL as the supervisory officer for the renovation, the order stated that the officer will “ascertain requisitions from local police, traffic police and other units concerned in identifying such building infrastructure, booths, pickets, and kiosks falling on the route of the delegates, near their places of stay and the tentative places of the visits”.

A senior police officer said that over 50 police stations with infrastructural damages and around 30 police pickets, including that of traffic police and pink booths, have been identified as being in a state of disrepair or out of service. “We have carried out the survey and identified the shortcomings at the said pickets… some of them have their paint or signage coming off or have broken glasses or cracked roofs… certain pink booths whose infrastructure has been damaged will also be repaired and refurbished… additional manpower will also be deployed at the pickets from the district concerned,” the officer added.

Police stations too, the officer said, which will fall on the delegates’ route, mostly in the New Delhi district, will undergo renovation wherein “signages will be fixed or newly placed… any broken gate or boundary walls will be fixed”.

Another officer added that vehicles seized by police in various cases which are lying outside police stations for a long period will also be shifted to other police stations or centralised malkhana of the district till the summit.