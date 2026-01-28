Future demand in focus, Delhi govt plans mega survey to frame water usage policy

Currently, DJB operates 10 water treatment plants (WTPs), which produce 990-1,000 MGD of water, and 135 MGD is fetched through tubewells.

Considering the city’s growing demand for drinking water and the need that arises in future, the Delhi government is planning to conduct an extensive survey of borewells to frame a water usage policy.

According to officials, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has appointed WAPCOS — the Centre’s PSU — to conduct the survey to determine the exact amount of groundwater being extracted. They mentioned that Delhi has limited sources of water supply, and with increasing population, its dependency on groundwater may increase.

“With Delhi’s population projected to increase to 29 million by 2041 and 32.1 million by 2051, the city’s drinking water demand is expected to rise to 1,418 MGD and 1,566 MGD, respectively. Further, the DDA’s proposed Master Plan, TOD scheme and land pooling policy are expected to add to the population…and there will be no source of water in the near future, hence there will be more dependency on groundwater,” said a senior government official.