Full emergency at Delhi’s IGI Airport after IndiGo flight’s mid-air engine failure

A full emergency was declared at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport at 10:39 am following reports of one engine failure.

Written by: Express Web Desk
1 min readUpdated: Mar 28, 2026 12:31 PM IST
An IndiGo flight made an emergency landing after it developed an engine snag in mid-air.An IndiGo flight made an emergency landing after it developed an engine snag in mid-air (Representative image/ file).
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A Visakhapatnam-Delhi IndiGo flight was forced to make an emergency landing at the national capital’s airport on Saturday after an engine malfunction, news agency PTI reported.

The aircraft, operating as flight 6E 579, was carrying 160 passengers. A full emergency was declared at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport at 10:39 am following reports of one engine failure, according to sources.

The Boeing 737 plane landed safely at around 10:59 am, as per data from flight tracking website Flightradar24.

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