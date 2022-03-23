Fulfilled my promise, unification of MCDs would ensure direct funds from Centre: Manoj Tiwari

BJP leader Manoj Tiwari, who represents Northeast Delhi in the Lok Sabha, said Tuesday after the unification of the three corporations it will get funds directly from the central government and the development of the city will be possible.

“As the president of Delhi BJP, I had promised the people of Delhi that I would make all the three corporations one and facilitate the way of getting funds directly from the Centre,” said Tiwari referring to the Delhi MCD elections in 2017.

“Today, due to the decision of the Cabinet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, there has been a big relief to the corporation and we are relieved that a promise made to the public has been fulfilled,” he added.

The Union Cabinet Tuesday gave its nod to a bill that aims to merge the three municipal corporations in Delhi, officials aware of the development said.

The amendment act provides for a unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi by subsuming the existing three corporations. The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Act, 2022, is likely to be scheduled in the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament.

Tiwari said that due to the decision of the Union Cabinet the people of Delhi will get now good facilities and the city will be made an ideal Capital of the country.

“It was due to CM Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP government’s political motive of weakening the Municipal Corporation of Delhi by stopping its fund that the corporation was economically crippled and people of Delhi were given a big punishment,” he said.

The BJP had swept the 2017 Delhi MCD election, winning 181 out of 270 wards and an absolute majority in each of the three corporations. The Aam Aadmi Party came a distant second with 48 seats while the Congress, which won 30 seats, made significant gains compared to the 2015 polls when it drew a blank.

The State Election Commission on Wednesday postponed the announcement of dates for the municipal polls in Delhi. but deferred it following a communication from the Centre on the unification of the civic bodies.