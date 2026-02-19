Fugitive member of banned outfit arrested after 31 years on the run

Sukhwinder was earlier arrested on April 18, 1993, by the Noida police. (Image generated using Google Gemini)

A member of banned terror outfit Khalistan Commando Force (KCF), who had been absconding for nearly 31 years after securing bail in an Arms Act case, has been arrested from Punjab by a joint team of the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and the Gautam Buddha Nagar police, officers said on Thursday.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Sukhwinder Singh Dhillon alias Dayal Singh alias Rakesh Sharma alias Chhinda (63). He hails from Kapurthala district in Punjab and was wanted in a case related to illegal possession and usage of firearms, they said.

Police said Sukhwinder was earlier arrested on April 18, 1993, by the Noida police and an AK-56 rifle and 121 cartridges were recovered from his possession. The police, in a statement, said he was granted bail by a local court on December 9, 1993, but had been absconding since August 16, 1995 — following which a non-bailable warrant was issued against him.