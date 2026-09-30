Rotten food, roaches, black oil: FSSAI suspends Delhi hotel operator’s licence for lapses

A suspension is not a permanent closure. The notice does not say what the company must do to have its licence restored, or how long it will be off the market. (AI generated image)

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) Wednesday suspended the licence of Seven Seas Hospitality Pvt. Ltd. with immediate effect after food safety inspectors found fungus-covered vegetables and food items, rotten capsicums and blackened cooking oil during a raid on its kitchens.

The company is associated with Hotel Seven Seas in Delhi’s Rohini, offering hotel, banquet and catering services. It has been directed to “cease all food business activities” for the duration of the suspension, the regulator said in its notice.

According to officials, the premises scored 30 per cent during the check. FSSAI’s category for that number is “non-compliance”.