Rotten food, roaches, black oil: FSSAI suspends Delhi hotel operator’s licence for lapses

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India(FSSAI) Wednesday suspended the licence of Seven Seas Hospitality Pvt. Ltd. with immediate effect after food safety inspectors found fungus-covered vegetables and food items, rotten capsicums and blackened cooking oil during a raid on its kitchens.
The company is associated with Hotel Seven Seas in Delhi’s Rohini, offering hotel, banquet and catering services. It has been directed to “cease all food business activities” for the duration of the suspension, the regulator said in its notice.
According to officials, the premises scored 30 per cent during the check. FSSAI’s category for that number is “non-compliance”.
Licence of FBO M/s Seven Seas Hospitality Pvt. Ltd. has been suspended with immediate effect due to serious food safety violations identified during inspection.
-In the kitchen, officials said, the team found water stagnation, foul odour, filth and “inadequate housekeeping” in food preparation areas.
-As for storage, they said meat and vegetarian food were not adequately segregated and the meat was improperly stored. In cold storage units, condensation dripped onto food.
-Officials also said cockroaches and house flies were present and ventilation and lighting were poor. They also noted that the refrigeration was leaking and plaster flaking inside the building
-Officials also flagged non-compliance in sanitation, record maintenance and water testing.
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The team destroyed approximately 74 kg/litres of non-compliant food on site, FSSAI officials said.
An FSSAI official said the inspection was part of the authority’s random raids and audits. Premises are picked without warning, the official said, so that inspectors see a kitchen as it actually runs, not as it is staged for a visit.
A suspension is not a permanent closure. The notice does not say what the company must do to have its licence restored, or how long it will be off the market.
Tabshir Shams covers health for The Indian Express. He holds a Master's degree in International Relations from South Asian University.
Before joining The Indian Express, he interned at The Hindu from December 2025 to June 2026, where he assisted in the research and editing of a book on delimitation published by The Hindu Group Publications. During this time, he also wrote for The Hindu's Text & Context section, on subjects ranging from Pakistan's military establishment to Bangladesh's elections, and reported a Spotlight feature on a jute mill in Samastipur and its ripple effects on labour migration and the local economy.
In July 2025, he interned at The Indian Express, where he wrote several explainers on international relations alongside a health report.
His Master's thesis examines civil-military relations in Pakistan, with a focus on the post-2019 period. ... Read More